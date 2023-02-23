The Premier League's bottom two clubs meet at Elland Road on Saturday but will it be Leeds or Southampton who boost their survival hopes?

"Leeds appointed Javi Gracia as their new boss this week, but their problem now is whether he will be allowed into the dugout while his work permit is being approved," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

"Even if not, I am sure he will still put his stamp on the team that faces Saints - but can you get a new manager bounce without having your new manager in the dugout?"

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford, who supports Manchester United and Wales.

Those Damn Crows' new album, Inhale/Exhale, was released this week and they are currently touring the UK.

Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows reached number 14 in the album charts with Point Of No Return in 2020. Inhale/Exhale is their third album and is on course to be their first to reach the top 10, sitting at number three in the midweek charts

Huxford is enjoying Manchester United's revival this season, especially because not many people saw it coming.

"It's a great time to be a United fan," he told BBC Sport. "Everyone wrote us off at the start of the season, and were saying it would take us years to rebuild.

"Don't get me wrong, we still have some major problems but I feel like Erik ten Hag is getting things right, one by one, and it's not just a short-term fix - he is putting the foundations in for the future too.

"We were on tour in August when we started the season by losing to Brighton and being battered by Brentford, and the boys in the band and the crew too were all giving me massive banter about Ten Hag - stuff like 'he's the right man, isn't he!' or 'here we go, another manager gone'. Stuff like that.

"But I genuinely felt a different vibe off him and I was like 'no, we've got give this guy time'.

"He looked the part when he came in, just like he was ready for the job, and he has lived up to that with the way he has handled every player, like getting the best out of Marcus Rashford and putting an arm around Jadon Sancho for example.

"Even when he has brought in players on loan, you can see they are here to do a job - to fit in and play his way. There is a plan, which we don't always seem to have had when we've bought people recently.

"So yes, there is a real confidence about United for a change. It's been a long time since I had the old vibe that we are going to win, whoever we play and even if we go 2-0 down, and it is such a good feeling."

Ronnie's all-time Manchester United hero is Eric Cantona: "I started supporting United in 1992, just before he joined, and count myself really lucky that I got into it as a kid to see United become the team they did, like a kind of juggernaut. I loved how all the kids started putting their collars up, like Cantona did, to be like him. He was what I call a moment-maker - he could make something out of nothing by pinging a ball to someone, or by putting it in the net himself."

Carabao Cup final prediction Result Sutton Ronnie SUNDAY, 26 FEB Man Utd v Newcastle Utd x-x 1-1P* 3-1

* Newcastle to win after extra time and penalties.

Premier League predictions - week 24 Result Sutton Ronnie FRIDAY, 24 FEB Fulham v Wolves x-x 1-0 0-2 SATURDAY, 25 FEB Everton v Aston Villa x-x 1-1 0-1 Leeds v Southampton x-x 2-1 2-1 Leicester v Arsenal x-x 1-3 1-3 West Ham v Nott'm Forest x-x 1-1 1-1 Bournemouth v Man City x-x 1-4 0-2 Crystal Palace v Liverpool x-x 1-1 1-0 SUNDAY, 26 FEB Tottenham v Chelsea x-x 1-2 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

FRIDAY, 24 FEBRUARY

Fulham v Wolves (20:00 GMT)

I thought Wolves had turned a corner under Julen Lopetegui, so I certainly didn't see them losing to Bournemouth last weekend.

In contrast, Fulham got a great result with their win at Brighton, and Marco Silva's side are flying at the moment. For them to be sixth and chasing a European spot is just amazing.

They could be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has a hamstring problem, on Friday but they are at home and even without him I think they will find a way to win.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Ronnie's prediction: Wolves have just got a bit more about them at the moment, and it makes me think they can turn Fulham over. 0-2

SATURDAY, 25 FEBRUARY

Everton v Aston Villa

At home is where it is happening for Sean Dyche, who has won both his games at Goodison Park since taking charge at Everton. It's clear the backing they get there will play a big part if his side are going to stay up.

I don't think Everton will have it all their own way on Saturday, however. Aston Villa certainly had their moments against Arsenal last time out and can count themselves unlucky to lose that game as late as they did.

We know Everton will give everything they have got but Villa carry a threat and I definitely see them scoring. On that basis, I am going for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ronnie's prediction: 0-1

Leeds v Southampton

Whether or not Javi Gracia is allowed into the Leeds dugout, Ruben Selles will still be in charge of Southampton who haven't appointed a new manager yet.

What a win and what a performance we saw from Saints under Selles against Chelsea last weekend, but it doesn't make calling this one any easier.

It feels like I have been saying the same thing about Leeds for a long time during their winless run, in that their biggest problem is their inconsistency when they are trying to see out matches.

But they haven't played well for a while now, and they have failed to score in four of their past five league matches, which is a big reason why they are struggling.

I still think Leeds are better than their results suggest, but their players are just not producing at the moment.

They always get a raucous backing from the crowd at Elland Road but it doesn't seem to lift them the same way Everton can raise their game at Goodison Park.

Maybe Saturday is the day that changes. Yet again, I'm going with Leeds to win - but I'm not convinced that will happen.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ronnie's prediction: 2-1

Leicester v Arsenal

Leicester are in a relegation scrap, which is hard to understand when you consider the attacking talent they have got.

The Foxes' issue is that they are so brittle at the back, which is why I think there will be goals in this game and also why I am going to back Arsenal to win it.

I want to see a title race and I loved the way the Gunners found a way of getting the three points against Villa last week after trailing twice. They really showed their mettle, and it must have been a huge boost to their confidence.

Now they have to back it up with another win here, but I do feel their trip to King Power Stadium will be more straightforward. They will have plenty of chances, because their forwards will be able to get at the Foxes backline.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Ronnie's prediction: Leicester have some brilliant players but they aren't consistent enough. You just don't know what you are going to get from them. 1-3

Ronnie on the title race: If you are a Manchester City or Arsenal fan you are looking over your shoulder at us. It is crazy how quickly things change in football because six months ago it was laughable to think United would be anywhere near the top four, let alone in the title race. If we don't win it from here it's not a disaster, either. The pressure is off.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

West Ham manager David Moyes has been given the full support of the club's board this week, but his future still looks far from secure.

I am a fan of Moyes and it's great to see managers get that kind of backing and be given more time, but ultimately it is fan power which will decide whether he stays or not and this has become a must-win game for him.

If West Ham don't beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday then I fear things will turn ugly at London Stadium and the home crowd will be calling for Moyes to go.

Moyes is partly a victim of raising expectations by finishing seventh last season, and I hope he does win this game because he deserves to keep his job, but his side are definitely underachieving this time around despite some expensive signings last summer.

Forest are five points and five places above the Hammers and far from safe themselves. They also have the worst away record in the top flight this season, with one win and only six points in total from 11 games.

Steve Cooper's side got away with one, somehow, by nicking a draw against Manchester City last weekend - but I don't look at Forest and think many teams are going to struggle to break them down.

West Ham might, though. We looked at them on this week's Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live and none of their attackers are hitting the same numbers, goal-wise, as they did last season. The whole team are not as dangerous from set-pieces, either.

If things are going to change on Saturday a lot will depend on Danny Ings, who will be fit to start against Forest, but it's still hard to make a case for the Hammers to get the win Moyes needs, and I don't know whether a draw will be enough for him.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ronnie's prediction: This is going to be a real battle, a very scrappy game. 1-1

Ronnie on Forest (and Wales): I have been really excited about Forest because they have some of the young Welsh boys playing for them - Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams. Qatar didn't deliver for Wales the same way the Euros did, but I don't agree with the Welsh fans who say this is the end for us with Gareth Bale retiring. We've got players like Johnson, Williams, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson and the team is rebuilding. It's an exciting time to be a Wales fan.

When we finish our tour I am off to Croatia for our Euro 2024 qualifier [on 25 March], and I can't wait. I go away with Wales as much as I can and I am properly invested in the team - when you do that, you either believe in what is going on or you start to have doubts, and with Wales right now I have got plenty of hope.

Bournemouth v Manchester City (17:30)

Manchester City were not ruthless enough in their two other away games this week, which saw them draw with Forest and RB Leipzig, but I have a feeling things will be different this time.

City cannot afford another slip-up in the league because if they drop any more points and Arsenal win then the gap grows again and wipes out the work they did when they won at Emirates Stadium this month.

I don't see Pep Guardiola's side coming up short here, though. Bournemouth have been really stubborn in the past few weeks and will make this competitive, but I am backing City to take their chances and get back among the goals.

Sutton's prediction: 1-4

Ronnie's prediction: Bournemouth will make it tough but I don't think they have got enough to stop City. 0-2

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (19:45)

Do you remember when we used to call Liverpool the "mentality monsters"? Because they are almost the total opposite of that at the moment.

How on earth do you call them at the moment? They had a couple of positive Premier League results and started well against Real Madrid - but then they fell apart.

I've been reading and hearing a lot this week about how that 5-2 home defeat proved there needs to be a massive overhaul of the Liverpool team, including a change of midfield and replacing other players who aren't what they were.

If people are looking at every part of their team and saying things need to change, then it is inevitable that they are going to start looking at Jurgen Klopp's position too. I am sure the club's owners are at the very least thinking about it, so the pressure is on.

I am not saying "sack Klopp" because he has been brilliant for them but if, as now seems likely, Liverpool don't win anything this season, he still needs a strong finish to the campaign, starting by showing they can bounce back from Tuesday with a good performance here.

It might help that they are facing Crystal Palace. It feels like it is very easy to get at Liverpool at the moment but I have covered a couple of Eagles games recently and they are not exactly the most creative or adventurous team going forward.

Part of me thinks Liverpool will nick the win, but then I remember them having to hang on against Newcastle's 10 men last week, and I am not so sure they will do the same if Palace have 11.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ronnie's prediction: Now this is not banter towards Shane or Shiner [Those Darn Crows bandmates and Liverpool fans] but I do think Palace are going to win. They are going to nick it. 1-0

SUNDAY, 26 FEBRUARY

Tottenham v Chelsea (13:30)

What a game this is. Chelsea's record against Tottenham is excellent - they have won more Premier League games against them than any other opponents (33), and have taken 20 points from the past 24 available in this fixture, but it all counts for little here.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter really needs a win on Sunday because I think Blues fans are at tipping point and would not stand for losing to their bitter rivals. I actually admire Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sticking with Potter so far but, just like at West Ham, that will change if his results don't improve.

This Chelsea team just can't score goals though, while Tottenham are doing all right at the moment, with the old Harry Kane and Son Heung-min double act working again.

It all points to a Tottenham win but they have been very inconsistent - or 'Spursy' - this season and I just have a feeling this might be the day where things go Potter's way for once.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ronnie's prediction: I could have gone either way with this but I have backed Spurs because they have home advantage and also because of Chelsea's inconsistency. They have got the players to win this, but they are still putting their team together. 2-1

Manchester United v Newcastle United (Carabao Cup final, 16:30)

Manchester United are a club with great harmony now and I have nothing but praise for the work Erik ten Hag has done there, but I don't think Sunday will be as straightforward for them as many seem to be expecting.

Everyone is writing Newcastle off because Nick Pope is suspended and they will have to play their third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius instead.

Whether we like it or not, we all remember Karius for what happened in the 2018 Champions League final. I really felt for him then, but this is his chance for redemption.

For him to win at Wembley, and be the hero too, would be a fairytale because it is so unlikely - but you know what, let's go for the fairytale.

Marcus Rashford is in ridiculous form for Manchester United at the moment and you have to make the Magpies the underdogs here.

Yes, Ten Hag's side got away with things a little bit against Leicester and also have to play Barcelona on Thursday while Newcastle have a free week, but Manchester United are clear favourites.

I don't care about that, though. I think this game will go the distance and Karius will make the difference, right at the very end.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1, Newcastle to win after extra time and penalties

Ronnie's prediction: If both teams were at full strength I would say it would be a bit closer, but Pope being out is a big boost for us. The main reason I am backing Manchester United to win though, is the way we are playing. I just can't fault us at the moment, and that's not me being biased as fan, it is just I trust us to score goals. 3-1

Chris Sutton and Ronnie Huxford were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

