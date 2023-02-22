Close menu
Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland0BelgiumBelgium0

England v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Bright
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 10Toone
  • 16James
  • 9Russo
  • 7Kelly

Substitutes

  • 11Hemp
  • 12Daly
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Park
  • 15Carter
  • 17Salmon
  • 18Zelem
  • 19Charles
  • 20Robinson
  • 21MacIver
  • 22Wubben-Moy
  • 23Le Tissier
  • 24Nobbs
  • 25Coombs

Belgium

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Evrard
  • 15Vangheluwe
  • 20Biesmans
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 17Janssens
  • 16Detruyer
  • 23Missipo
  • 5Wijnants
  • 9Wullaert

Substitutes

  • 2Philtjens
  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Colson
  • 7Eurlings
  • 12Lemey
  • 13Dhont
  • 21Bastiaen
  • 22Deloose
  • 24Meersman
  • 25Fon
  • 26Ampoorter
Referee:
Jelena Cvetkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home89%
Away11%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren James.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32106157
2Belgium32104227
3Italy310245-13
4South Korea300328-60
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

