England v Belgium

Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren James.
EnglandEngland0BelgiumBelgium0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-1-4-1
Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|2
|Belgium
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
