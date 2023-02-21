Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Paul Heckingbottom (centre) was red-carded in the 74th minute at Middelsbrough

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been charged by the FA for comments he made during their home defeat by Middlesbrough last week.

He was sent to the stands by referee Andre Marriner for claiming that the Blades' James McAtee was fouled in the build-up to Boro's third goal.

His behaviour was allegedly "improper and/or violent" in the 74th minute, and also "improper" after he was sent off.

Heckingbottom has until Thursday, 23 February to respond to the charge.

"I don't like getting sent off and it was right that I was sent off," he said after the game, claiming his players were being penalised for not going down under contact in order to win fouls.

"My frustration and anger is that we see that every game and I'm having conversations with referees all the time," Heckingbotham added.

"If Macca (McAtee) goes down, we get a foul, and the [opponent] gets booked. I just hate the way the game's going with that.

"We're rewarding the wrong behaviours. That was the reason for my reaction, and it's cost me now."

The Blades already have captain Billy Sharp on an FA improper conduct charge over comments he made he made after their FA Cup replay win against Wrexham.