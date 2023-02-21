Celtic will be defending the Viaplay Cup in Sunday's final with Rangers

Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue : Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 26 February Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, with text updates on BBC Sport website and app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou described his approach to Sunday's Old Firm Viaplay Cup final as akin to that of a pilot landing a plane. Opposite number Michael Beale labelled it "the biggest derby in the world".

Either way, the respective managers' words will be just some of many spoken in the build-up to the third derby meeting of the campaign.

Postecoglou's men will aim to retain the trophy at Hampden against a Rangers side looking to win silverware at the first attempt under Beale.

For a man who only started his management career eight months ago, Beale says it is a "huge privilege" to lead a team in such a "world-renowned" fixture. Postecoglou echoed the magnitude of the encounter, stating it is one of "great consequence".

"This weekend is about winning," Beale said. "So let's just focus on whatever it takes over 90 or 120 minutes and do ourselves justice. In both teams there are more than enough people who can step forward. My hope is they are in a blue jersey."

Celtic boss Postecoglou added: "As a football club, and particularly this team, we want to be relentless in our approach of trying to win every game and trophy we're involved in.

"The intent is always going to be there. Winning something will never give will give us the luxury of not going full pelt for the next one."

Both managers expect a game of "high tempo and intensity," but it could be one that comes too soon for injured Rangers midfield trio Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram, who are all yet to return to training after missing Saturday's league win at Livingston.

'Two top teams going head to head'

The Glasgow rivals will walk out at a fever-pitch Hampden in fine form, with a combined 33-game unbeaten run racked up between them.

Rangers are responsible for 16 of those games - 14 have been under stewardship of Beale, who replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November.

However, the unforgiving nature of Postecoglou's Celtic juggernaut means the reigning Scottish champions still lead the Premiership by the same nine-point margin Beale was tasked with narrowing on his first day in the job.

Despite that, the former Queens Park Rangers manager believes his players have improved during the infancy of his tenure, most notably since the 2-2 draw with Celtic in early January.

"Our form has been very good," Beale said. "Celtic's form has been very good as well, so we've not been able to cut the points gap. We're certainly in a better place but I also think they are in a better place. It's two very good teams going head to head.

"We've shown that when things are against us we've managed to come back and see things through. I'd like us to start better but also to continue to finish games well."

As for Celtic, since a 5-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Postecoglou's men have gone 17 games unbeaten in all competitions. Domestically, there has been no defeat since mid-September.

Postecoglou believes his side have "consistently improved" since the winter World Cup break, putting it down to a "stronger squad" and more time on the training pitch as his squad looks to replicate the success of last season.

"The expectations when you go into a new season at this football club is you try challenge for everything that's there," the Celtic boss said.

"What's happened the year before is either in your trophy cabinet or someone else's. It's about making sure the players are prepared for the challenge, that's my role within that."