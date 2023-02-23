Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Hartlepool United have appointed former York City boss John Askey as their manager following the departure of Keith Curle.

Curle was sacked on Wednesday having won eight of 29 games in charge.

Pools are a point above the League Two relegation places, having played four games more than second-bottom Crawley Town.

"This is an exciting project to be involved with," Askey told the club's official website.

More to follow.