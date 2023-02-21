Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Javi Gracia managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019

Leeds United say they have agreed terms with former Watford boss Javi Gracia to replace Jesse Marsch as manager.

Marsch was sacked on 6 February but Leeds have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Qatari club Al Sadd.

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

The story of Javi Gracia

Analysis - 'Gracia knows what is required'

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

He is a manager that doesn't have just one style, he adapts to the types of players he has.

That is why he will work very well for Watford or Leeds. Because if they have to become more defensive, he will be able to adjust that, if they need more goals, he will also be able to do it in training. I have been to see him a few times in old jobs and he develops a very close relationship with players, he was a player himself at the top level.

And he knows what is required. He is quiet when he has to be, raises his voice when he has to. He convinces players by working with them, not imposing his personality. He is a great reader of games.