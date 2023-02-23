Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester United and Newcastle United go head to head on Sunday looking to end their waits for silverware in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The teams have both perhaps done better in the Premier League than many expected this season, sitting third and fifth respectively.

But who has the better players? If you could pick a combined XI from each team, who would make the cut? Casemiro or Bruno Guimaraes in central midfield? Dan Burn or Luke Shaw at left-back?

We have included only players who are available for the game, and that means the choice of Newcastle goalkeepers is a duo who have not played in more than a year.

Pick your team below and share it...