Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 6Jakic
- 2Ndicka
- 24Ulineia Buta
- 15Kamada
- 8Sow
- 32Max
- 29Lindstrøm
- 27Götze
- 9Kolo Muani
Substitutes
- 5Smolcic
- 11Alidou
- 17Rode
- 18Touré
- 19Borré
- 20Hasebe
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 25Lenz
- 36Knauff
- 40Ramaj
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20Zielinski
- 11Lozano
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Aurélio Buta.
Post update
Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Philipp Max (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Post update
Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.