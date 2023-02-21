Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0NapoliNapoli0

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 6Jakic
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24Ulineia Buta
  • 15Kamada
  • 8Sow
  • 32Max
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 27Götze
  • 9Kolo Muani

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 11Alidou
  • 17Rode
  • 18Touré
  • 19Borré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 36Knauff
  • 40Ramaj

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20Zielinski
  • 11Lozano
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Aurélio Buta.

  8. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  13. Post update

    Philipp Max (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  20. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

