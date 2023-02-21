Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Both Aymeric Laporte and Kevin de Bruyne played in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend

Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The pair did not train on Tuesday and have not been included in the squad travelling to Germany.

It is unclear what their respective injuries are.

Defender John Stones also misses the game as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, but January signing Maximo Perrone has travelled.

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku is doubtful for the game. The France forward has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season but only recently returned from an ankle injury sustained in November.

He played and got an assist in the win over Wolfsburg on Saturday but is being eased back to full fitness.

"Christo could only complete part of the training today because there was some reaction [from his injury]," RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose told a news conference.

"We will certainly not start with him [on Wednesday].

"We will have to see if he can be with us at all but we won't be taking any risks. We have a lot more matches this season."