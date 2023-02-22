Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Inter MilanInter Milan1FC PortoFC Porto0

Inter Milan 1-0 Porto: Romelu Lukaku scores only goal in Champions League last-16 first-leg tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku scores for Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his last five Champions League appearances in the last-16 stage

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro.

Porto had a double chance at 0-0, but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana denied both Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi.

The visitors had Otavio sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences and could not keep Inter out.

The second leg takes place at Porto's Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, 14 March.

Lukaku, who has played for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United, came on in the 58th minute for ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko and became the match-winner after he reacted quickest when his header hit the woodwork.

Both sides will regret missed chances. Inter, second in Serie A, nearly scored in the last minute of the first half but Alessandro Bastoni's header was tipped over by Diogo Costa.

Hakan Calhanoglu had also seen an earlier header pushed over, with Lautaro Martinez heading over when unmarked from six yards out.

Porto also had their moments when it was goalless, but Mateus Uribe and Taremi missed opportunities.

Second in Portugal's Primeira Liga, Sergio Conceicao's side had Otavio sent off after he had been booked for dissent in the first half and then shown a second yellow card for a foul on Calhanoglu.

Otavio will now miss the second leg, but Porto will still fancy their chances of overturning the deficit at home in three weeks' time.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 37SkriniarSubstituted forDumfriesat 81'minutes
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forBrozovicat 72'minutes
  • 32DimarcoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGosensat 58'minutes
  • 10La Martínez
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 45Carboni
  • 77Brozovic
  • 90Lukaku

FC Porto

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Diogo Costa
  • 23Neto LopesSubstituted forAlbuquerque Borgesat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Pepe
  • 5Marcano
  • 12Sanusi
  • 16Grujic
  • 8Uribe
  • 11Aquino CossaBooked at 63mins
  • 25OtávioBooked at 78mins
  • 13Rodrigues do Nascimento GalenoSubstituted forde Lima Barbosaat 51'minutes
  • 9TaremiSubstituted forWendellat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cardoso
  • 4Mota Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17Fernandes da Conceição
  • 19Namaso
  • 20Russo Franco
  • 22Wendell
  • 29Martínez
  • 30de Lima Barbosa
  • 46Eustáquio
  • 70Albuquerque Borges
  • 87Pereira Folha
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, FC Porto 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, FC Porto 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Evanilson (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marko Grujic (FC Porto).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Gonçalo Borges replaces João Mário.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Pepe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    João Mário (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Zaidu Sanusi.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, FC Porto 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Porto. Wendell replaces Mehdi Taremi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

