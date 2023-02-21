Last updated on .From the section Football

Josh Addison became the third goalkeeper to play 50 times for Guernsey FC after Chris Tardif and Callum Stanton

Sam Murray's late goal saw Guernsey FC come from a goal down to win 2-1 at Binfield in Isthmian South Central.

Murray had an eighth-minute chance saved before Connor Holland rounded Josh Addison to give Binfield the lead.

Ross Allen had a 41st-minute goal disallowed for offside but Guernsey drew level after an hour as Allen diverted home Liam Mahon's free kick.

Keene Domaille and Allen missed good chances before Murray got the winner in the 89th minute.

The victory, Guernsey's sixth in eight games, lifts them up to 16th in the table.