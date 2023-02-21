Swansea fans hope their players will have something to celebrate when they host Rotherham in their next game on Monday, 27 February

After the boos that followed another Swansea defeat ebbed away, a caller to BBC Radio Two the next morning summed it up.

"The game was so depressing that the bloke who was sat in front of me in the stand logged on to Netflix instead."

There does not appear to be any blockbuster climax to this season for Swansea, mid-table of the Championship.

But as the grumblings from the stands grows louder, manager Russell Martin has pleaded for patience.

He is a rare breed in the Championship - a manager who is still in the job. So far 18 managers have gone in the second tier in 2022-23 and, most likely, more will follow.

Three wins from 19 games in all competitions, following the 3-1 home loss to Stoke City, is a damning statistic.

But Martin points to the faith shown by Arsenal in Michel Arteta at the end of last season and the current backing for Graham Potter in Chelsea's current slump as proof that patience works.

"We're in a tough moment. Results have been tough, but we're sitting 12th in the league with the youngest team and smallest squad," he said.

"I get the negativity over the last five weeks since January and people only look at the results. That's what people who support their club care about and I get that. But we care as much about this club as the local supporters.

"At times we've had real clarity on the way we're doing things which has filtered down through the club, but often people don't care about the bigger picture.

"But we were given three [targets] when we came. Bring back the Swansea way of dominating the ball, promote young players that can become assets for the club and get as close to the play-offs as possible.

"I think we've ticked the first two, but the budget effects the third.

"But what we're trying to achieve is not going to happen overnight. We're on a journey and it's a painful one.

"I take huge inspiration from someone like Arteta. He lost nine out of 10 at one point with a young team, but he understood the big picture and how much they would learn from those moments and the benefit is huge. The clarity and vision he had was amazing."

'Boos understandable'

Martin has already asked for clarity over his long-term future at the Swans despite a miserable January transfer window and some inconsistent form.

The 37-year-old is half-way through his three-year deal and is open to the idea of signing a new contract, though is aware he has a way to go to convince the support.

"Of course I don't want to hear that [boos,but I totally understand it," he said.

"I don't focus on the criticism. I understand it, but it affects the family more than me. The kids watch YouTube and see people shouting my name. I don't know how helpful that is, but we have to deal with it.

"Eighteen of the 24 clubs in the Championship have sacked their managers and how many are actually better off? But that's modern football."

Defensive 'concern'

However, his team's Achilles heel is the defence.

Swansea have now conceded 50 goals in the league this season - the joint worst with bottom club Wigan Athletic.

Martin must improve Swansea's defence - now joint worst in the Championship

Martin admitted he could "not defend" - no pun intended - his team's record and individual mistakes which are undermining the rest of his work.

"It's a concern. We're especially conceding too many goals from set-pieces," he said.

"We really need to address the reasons why, whether it's personnel, or size - though we've got more size than last year.

"Young players need to learn from key moments as we had [against Stoke]. That means some pain, but I'm convinced it will be worth it."