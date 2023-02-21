Close menu

Neymar: Paris St-Germain say Brazil forward has suffered ankle ligament damage

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar was injured against Lille
Neymar has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and contributed another 10 assists

Paris St-Germain say Brazil forward Neymar has "sprained his ankle" and suffered "some ligament damage".

The 31-year-old picked up the injury in the second half of his side's win against Lille at the weekend and was carried off on a stretcher.

PSG addedexternal-link Neymar would "undergo further tests at the start of next week".

The French champions will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on 8 March.

Neymar has scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists for PSG this season, with two goals and three assists coming in the Champions League.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport