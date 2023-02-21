Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and contributed another 10 assists

Paris St-Germain say Brazil forward Neymar has "sprained his ankle" and suffered "some ligament damage".

The 31-year-old picked up the injury in the second half of his side's win against Lille at the weekend and was carried off on a stretcher.

PSG added external-link Neymar would "undergo further tests at the start of next week".

The French champions will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on 8 March.

Neymar has scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists for PSG this season, with two goals and three assists coming in the Champions League.