Matt Bloomfield (left) replaces Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers, having played under him and been part of his coaching team

Wycombe Wanderers have appointed Matt Bloomfield as their new head coach to succeed Gareth Ainsworth.

That has now been confirmed, on an undisclosed-length contract.

Bloomfield brings with him Richard Thomas as his assistant manager, while Lee Harrison returns for a third spell as Wycombe's head of goalkeeping.

Former Leyton Orient, Notts County and Watford coach Thomas and ex-Barnet keeper Harrison were also part of Bloomfield's backroom staff at Colchester,

"It felt so right to come back," said Bloomfield. "I'm ready for this job.

"I'm so grateful to Colchester for the opportunity they gave me. I loved my time there but the lure of coming back here to manage this club was always going to be too big to turn down."

Matt Bloomfield's football CV

Bloomfield played 558 games for Wycombe - during which he also became a BBC Sport online columnist - before retiring in February 2022 on medical advice after a fifth concussion in four years.

He took his first role in management when he was appointed by Colchester last September.

He won nine of his 27 games in charge of the U's, who are 19th in League Two.

He joins a Wycombe side who sit seventh in League One.

Bloomfield's first game in charge will be at fellow play-off hopefuls Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

As League One's newest gaffer, he will be pitting his wits against the longest-serving boss in League One, Steve Cotterill, who started his managerial career in English football in 1997.