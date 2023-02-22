Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Olly Lee had been restricted to 10 appearances for Gillingham this season and had not featured since 29 December

Gillingham midfielder Olly Lee has been forced to retire from playing after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and Raynaud's condition.

The 31-year-old scored 39 goals in 363 outings in all competitions for a total of seven clubs across a 13-year career.

"I can no longer perform to the levels I know I am capable of, my body no longer allows it," he said.

"I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail."

After coming through the youth ranks at West Ham United, Lee had permanent spells at Barnet, Birmingham City, Luton Town and Hearts as well as loan stints with Dagenham & Redbridge and Plymouth Argyle.

He was diagnosed with the conditions over a year ago and described his journey since then as "extremely painful both mentally and physically".

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects some people who have the skin condition psoriasis, typically causing affected joints to become swollen, stiff and painful.

Raynaud's condition, meanwhile, affects blood circulation and symptoms include pain, numbness and mobility difficulties in the affected areas.

"I am thankful for the moments I have been fortunate enough to experience and can now finally look back on my career with pride at what I did manage to achieve," he added in a statement on the Gillingham website. external-link

"I want to say a special thank you to my wife, Beth, for following me wherever football took us and never questioning it for a second."

Lee, who had three loan spells with the Gills before joining the Kent club permanently in June 2021, now intends to move into coaching.

"There are still tough days ahead but I am very lucky to have found my passion in coaching," he said.

"It is now the fuel that drives me to help the next generation of players."