'My village will be watching' - Fashion Sakala on cup final

Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Fashion Sakala's success with Rangers has kids in his home village dreaming of football glory to such an extent they "don't want to go to school".

The 25-year-old Zambia forward's form means he is a likely starter in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

Sakala's family will be watching live back home.

"They just want to keep playing football, so it's become a big challenge," he said of children there.

"They have stopped school thinking they will be football players. Obviously a lot of people are being inspired, but the problem now is that everyone wants to become a football player."

But Sakala, who has 21 caps for his country, takes pride in the fact he is "a role model" for young Zambian footballers as well as residents of Chizimati village.

"They always say it would take years for a boy from there to come and play in Europe again, but nothing is impossible," he said. "For them looking at me playing for Rangers every week, it means a lot to them to know that nothing is impossible."

Sakala realises "how difficult it is going to be" against city rivals and cup holders Celtic but says "we are a very confident squad" and hopes to repeat his man of the match performance in January's 2-2 league draw at Ibrox in January.

"I know how important the game is when you play against the other mob," he said. "If I want to be inducted into the hall of fame, we have to win on Sunday."

Sakala is especially "very excited" ahead of the final given his fortunes have turned with Rangers since Michael Beale succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager.

"I appreciate the former manager," he added. "I have nothing to blame him about - I learned a lot from him - but the current manager has just added more confidence and motivation. I am just a completely different player now."