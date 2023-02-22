Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has won 27 of his 38 matches in charge of Manchester United

Manchester United must produce their "best performance this season" to beat Barcelona and reach the Europa League last 16, says manager Erik ten Hag.

The sides, who shared a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp on 16 February, meet in the second leg of their play-off at Old Trafford on Thursday.

"When you face such big teams as Barcelona you have to play your best, otherwise you don't have a chance," said Ten Hag.

United, who have not won a trophy since 2017, play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

They are third in the Premier League - five points behind leaders Arsenal - and face West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on 1 March.

"We have the opportunity," said Ten Hag, who took over last summer.

"But the first focus point is always the next game and we can't win the (Europa League) trophy this week.

"We have to keep in the same mindset that every day we want to give a better version of ourselves."

Ten Hag described having dinner with legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 13 league titles, this week as "massive".

"I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience. He wants to share it; he wants to help and support," Ten Hag said.

"You feel Manchester United is his club. He feels so committed and he wants that we are doing well.

"It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him."

Winger Antony and defender Harry Maguire are expected to be available against La Liga leaders Barcelona following injury, but forward Anthony Martial remains sidelined.

Defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer return from suspension.

Barcelona are set to be without Pedri and Gavi because of injury and suspension respectively, but experienced fellow midfielder Sergio Busquets has been included in the squad after missing the first leg.