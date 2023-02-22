Arnold Clark Cup: South Korea v Italy

First Half ends, Korea Republic 0, Italy 1.
Line-ups
South Korea
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Kim
- 2Choo
- 20Kim
- 6Lim
- 16Jang
- 13Lee
- 8Kim
- 11Choe
- 12Kang
- 10Ji
- 7Son
Substitutes
- 3Hong
- 4Shim
- 5Kim
- 9Park
- 14Jang
- 15Park
- 17Jang
- 19Lee
- 21Ryu
- 22Ko
- 23Lee
- 24Bae
- 25Chun
- 26Kim
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Baldi
- 2Bergamaschi
- 3Filangeri
- 5Linari
- 19Lenzini
- 18Caruso
- 6Giugliano
- 21Greggi
- 7Cantore
- 9Giacinti
- 15Serturini
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 4Galli
- 8Rosucci
- 10Girelli
- 11Bonansea
- 12Schroffenegger
- 13Cafferata
- 14Bonfantini
- 16Polli
- 17Boattin
- 20Piemonte
- 23Salvai
- 24Catena
- 25Orsi
- 26Severini
- Referee:
- Andreza de Siqueira
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Giada Greggi (Italy).
Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.
Offside, Korea Republic. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Son Hwa-Yeon is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Annamaria Serturini (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentina Giacinti.
Manuela Giugliano (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic).
Foul by Annamaria Serturini (Italy).
Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofia Cantore with a cross.
Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Annamaria Serturini (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Valentina Bergamaschi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Annamaria Serturini (Italy).
Kang Chae-Rim (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Annamaria Serturini (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic).
Martina Lenzini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic).