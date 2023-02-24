Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 24 February

Play-Off Conference

Airbus UK Broughton v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Airbus' fate was sealed last weekend with relegation to the Cymru North while Aber are also in the drop zone after they had to settle for a point against Pontypridd last Saturday.

Caernarfon Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon currently sit in the play-off spot after two wins from their opening two games in phase two. Flint lost at Haverfordwest last weekend and are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Saturday, 25 February

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Penybont; 12.45 GMT: Saints are 17 points clear at the top of the table and will take another step towards retaining their title if they beat Penybont, who are unbeaten in seven games and third in the table but only a point behind second placed Connah's Quay.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Second placed Nomads have drawn their last two games and fallen further behind leaders The New Saints while Met's 10-match unbeaten run was ended by Penybont last weekend.

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Newtown in sixth spot are eight points behind Bala, who are fifth. The Lakesiders won 2-0 when they met at Newtown during phase one.

Play-Off Conference

Pontypridd United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Pontypridd secured a priceless point with a 3-3 draw against relegation rivals Aberystwyth last Saturday while County are just a point behind Caernarfon, who occupy the play-off spot.