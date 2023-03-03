Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United are English football's two most successful clubs

It is one of football's most famous rivalries.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the English game's two most successful clubs and their fierce enmity has made for a string of dramatic contests over the years.

Before their upcoming fixture at Anfield, we revisit some of the great matches between the two sides in the Premier League era.

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (22 August 2022)

The most recent fixture between the sides wasn't a high-scoring thriller like some on this list but this victory kick-started Erik ten Hag's Manchester united reign.

His side headed into the game after a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Brentford, with pressure mounting on the new manager and the sense he needed a win to get fans on side.

United responded and earned a vital home win over their rivals.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half and Marcus Rashford added a second after the break, putting United in the driving seat.

Mohamed Salah halved the deficit with nine minutes left to play, but Liverpool were unable to find a leveller.

Old Trafford was bouncing, and Ten Hag grabbed his first competitive win as United manager.

Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool ended a 997-minute goal drought for the England international

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool (24 October 2021)

In October 2021, Jurgen Klopp's ruthless side humiliated their rivals, inflicting United's first 5-0 home defeat since February 1955.

Mohamed Salah grabbed a hat-trick, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also got on the scoresheet as Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side were demolished in their own backyard.

United finished with 10 men after Paul Pogba was dismissed after 60 minutes for a tackle on Keita, when the visitors were already five goals to the good.

A spectacular win for Liverpool at Old Trafford, and very much one United will be desperate to forget.

Mohamed Salah became the first opponent to score a hat-trick against Man Utd at Old Trafford since Ronaldo for Real Madrid in 2003

Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool (19 September 2010)

Remember Dimitar Berbatov's stunning overhead kick? The forward's outrageous finish lit up Old Trafford as he hit a match-winning hat-trick in this thriller.

United and Liverpool entered the match in contrasting form, with Sir Alex Ferguson's team having started the season well and Roy Hodgson's side beginning their campaign in underwhelming fashion.

The hosts took the lead after 42 minutes, with Berbatov powering home a Ryan Giggs free-kick.

The languid Bulgarian attacker made it 2-0 just before the hour with his superb acrobatic bicycle kick, before Liverpool fought their way back.

A six-minute spell, which began with a Steven Gerrard penalty after Fernando Torres was fouled in the box, dragged the visitors level, but Berbatov had the final say.

On 84 minutes, he towered above the Liverpool defence and once again beat Pepe Reina with a header, sealing the victory for United.

Dimitar Berbatov's hat-trick against Liverpool was his first for Manchester United

Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool (14 March 2009)

Old Trafford has been the venue for a number of dramatic clashes between United and Liverpool, and this proved to be one of the visitors' most outstanding victories.

United took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo after 23 minutes, but Rafael Benitez's side soon hit back.

Fernando Torres levelled five minutes later, and a Steven Gerrard penalty made it 2-1 to Liverpool at the break.

Things went from bad to worse in the second half for United, as Nemanja Vidic was sent off for hauling down Gerrard, before Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena completed the rout in a week where Liverpool also thumped Real Madrid 4-0.

The defeat against Liverpool was Manchester United's biggest home loss since 1992

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (24 January 1999)

During the 1998-99 season - and beyond - late goals became Manchester United's speciality, and this encounter was a prime example.

Liverpool raced into an early lead in the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford thanks to a well-taken goal from a young Michael Owen.

However, despite the visitors holding the lead for 85 minutes, they were eliminated from the competition by a quick-fire double from United at the death.

Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinched the win for United with goals in the final two minutes, ensuring Sir Alex Ferguson's team progressed into the next round.

They would go on to complete an historic Treble, with Solskjaer netting an even more crucial last-gasp goal in the Champions League final.

Dwight Yorke went on to score 29 goals across the 1998-99 season

Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (11 May 1996)

FA Cup finals have a habit of throwing up engrossing storylines, and the climax to the 1995-1996 competition was no different.

These old rivals were pitted against each other on English football's biggest stage - Wembley.

With high stakes, the game itself was fairly uninspiring, other than the magical moment which sealed the win for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

With 86 minutes on the clock, and the final seemingly heading for extra-time, the mercurial Eric Cantona found space in the box and fired the ball through a forest of bodies to seal the win for United.

The inspirational Frenchman proved to be the difference for the Red Devils, as was so often the case during his time in Manchester.

The 1996 FA Cup was the ninth time Manchester United lifted the trophy

Liverpool 3-3 Man Utd (4 January 1994)

It was a clash of Scots in the dugout, with Sir Alex Ferguson's side enjoying life at the top of the Premier League table when they headed to Anfield to take on Graeme Souness' Liverpool.

The league leaders went ahead early on when Steve Bruce opened the scoring with nine minutes on the clock.

United were 3-0 up after just 24 minutes, with Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin also on the scoresheet, and looked to be running away with it.

But Liverpool were not going to lie down at Anfield.

Nigel Clough scored twice before the break to cut the deficit and, after a hard-fought second half, the hosts levelled through Neil Ruddock's 79th-minute header to complete one of the Premier League's most memorable comebacks.