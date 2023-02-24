Barnsley registered a 4-0 win at boss Michael Duff's previous club Cheltenham on Saturday

Barnsley boss Michael Duff says the club's togetherness has been key to their push for promotion.

The Tykes endured a torrid 2021-22 season, as they finished bottom of the Championship.

Duff left Cheltenham to take over at Oakwell in June and the Reds are now sixth in the third tier.

"The players are all a similar age, most of them are between 21 and 24. They've got loads of common ground," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"They've taken some cajoling because they're young. Some of them don't know what elite looks like. You've got to train properly, warm up properly, eat properly and sleep properly. It's the things you do when nobody is watching."

He added: "There's a definite connection between the staff and players. It takes time to make a bond and it's ever-evolving.

"Last Friday night we were away in a hotel before a game and all of the players stayed downstairs after the meal and sat around and played a card game together.

"I thought that was brilliant because it shows they are enjoying each other's company and getting on with one another. It doesn't guarantee you results but it certainly helps. You want to see players spending time together."

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said that the club are benefiting from a more joined-up approach off the field.

El-Ahmad took the role in May after Paul Conway, Chien Lee, Dickson Lee and Grace Hung all left the club's board.

"We've been quite communicative and open," he said.

"Everything from a fans forum to inviting fans to my office and having breakfast or lunch with us, along to listening to suggestions on how we can improve the actual experience at Oakwell.

"There is some limitation to the home we're at, but we should do the best we can with the resources we have.

"I've been a fan and would want the same, so we definitely want to listen. There are some things that we can't control, but we want to be as open as we can to them as we are a community club."

Rams game not 'season-defining'

Barnsley, who are unbeaten in five league games, host fifth-placed Derby on Saturday.

The club are hoping for a sellout at Oakwell but Duff, who led Cheltenham to promotion to League One in 2021, was keen to downplay how important the result against the Rams could prove to be for their season.

"Saturday's not the be all and end all, it doesn't define where we finish," he said.

"We've still got 16 games left, so there's a lot of points. It's funny because it's always said that this is a tough run. But we might win a couple. If we win Saturday, we go above Derby.

"It's going to be a tough game, they're a good team and they've beaten us twice already. [Paul] Warne's got them going the way he does and they'll bring the numbers that they do.

"But we'll be well prepared and we'll give it everything we can."