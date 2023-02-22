Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Corry Evans made 24 league appearances this season before a knee injury ended his campaign

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.

Evans, 32, has made 64 appearances since joining the Black Cats from Blackburn in July 2021.

However, the midfielder was ruled out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win over Middlesbrough in January.

"I'm delighted to commit my future to the Club," Evans told the club's website.

"Unfortunately, I picked up the injury, but I'm focused on working hard and getting back to full fitness, and helping the team as much as possible."

Sunderland have the option to extend the Northern Ireland international's deal by a further year.

"Corry has been fantastic for us over the last 18 months," Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said.

"He is a crucial player who as captain had the honour of lifting the Play-Off final trophy.

"While he is unable to deliver on the pitch for a period, he remains a huge influence around the team."