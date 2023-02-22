Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

US-based owner Mark Ogren attended Saturday's 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone at Tannadice

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren insists he understands supporters' frustrations but has "no plans to make immediate changes".

The American owner of the Premiership's bottom side attended Saturday's loss to St Johnstone, with a section of the crowd calling for manager Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to go.

There were also protests before the Tannadice club's AGM on Tuesday.

"We all have to come together and figure this thing out," said Ogren.

"I know our fans are disappointed, we are disappointed, but we are determined to put some wins together and start moving up the table, doing whatever we have to as a group.

"We have been asked 'are we going to make any changes within the club?' No, I have no plans to make immediate changes at this point, we need to come together."

Talking to club media, Ogren, who took over in December 2018, continued: "The long term strategy we are still on. We are bang on that strategy, but there are going to be ups and downs.

"Last year we exceeded our expectations (finishing fourth), and certainly this season has been a massive disappointment.

"Obviously I hope for the best for this year, but there are some thing that are just completely out of our control.

"People continue to ask me 'are you committed to the club?'. Absolutely, I have put a lot of money into this club.

"Wherever we do end up, we are just going to address it and we are going to move on. It's that passion that drew us to the club to begin with, you can see why people are disappointed and mad about the current situation, I absolutely get that."