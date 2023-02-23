Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Callum Robinson has scored eight goals for Cardiff City since signing from West Bromwich Albion in August 2022

Cardiff City top scorer Callum Robinson will be sidelined until after the international break with a hamstring injury.

The Republic of Ireland striker suffered a grade two tear in Cardiff's 1-0 win over Reading last Friday.

Cardiff, 21st in the table, have five games before the March internationals and the loss of Robinson is a significant blow.

"This is not good news," said manager Sabri Lamouchi.

"He was doing well by scoring and with assists, he was our best scorer and you know how difficult it is to score, especially for us this year.

"So we need to find a solution. We cannot complain.

"I am disappointed for him he worked so hard to be great and help the team. We will miss him."

Irish defender Callum O'Dowda was also injured against Reading but that was a kick and he has recovered in time to be in contention for Saturday's game at Norwich.

Welsh internationals Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill had outings for the under-21s on Monday, with Isaak Davies and Joel Bagan also involved.

Lamouchi says the youngsters will have parts to play as Cardiff seek Championship survival.

"They are training with us, they are training good and are absolutely good boys with potential," he said.

"If we can use them we will do it. Any players available to help the team get the maximum points deserves to play."

Cardiff are the lowest scorers in the Championship, but go into the game at Norwich on the back of consecutive victories over Reading and Birmingham City, which has lifted them to four points above the relegation places.

But Lamouchi knows he needs his side to maintain their upturn:

"Right now we have 13 games to play. If we win six of those games we will be in the Championship next season.

"But six wins is big when from the beginning of the season you win nine."

"We must be ready for a big fight in every game, every place - away and at home - because nobody will give us a gift."