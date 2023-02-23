Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton and Leeds players clashed in the 42nd minute of their Premier League match

Leeds United and Everton have been charged over the mass brawl during their Premier League game last weekend.

Four players were shown yellow cards after the incident towards the end of the first half of Everton's 1-0 win.

The clubs have been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct and for failing to control their players.

The brawl was sparked by Everton winger Dwight McNeil reacting angrily to a tackle from midfielder Tyler Adams.

McNeil - who was guarded by a steward after being pushed over - and Adams were booked, along with Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Leeds' Weston McKennie.