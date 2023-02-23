Ryan Hardie scored Argyle's equaliser as they went on to beat Cheltenham Town on penalties to make the Papa Johns Trophy final on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the success of contract talks with top-scorer Ryan Hardie could hinge on whether the club is promoted.

Hardie, 25, is out of contract in the summer and has scored 47 goals in 148 appearances for the Pilgrims.

He has 15 goals this season as Argyle challenge for the League One title.

"We've had conversations and discussions with him and with his agent and obviously he'd be someone that we want to keep," Schumacher said.

"He scores goals, is a threat, and has attributes that a lot of teams want, and he obviously believes that he can play in the Championship.

"He knows how highly we rate him, he knows we want to keep him, but he'll also have one eye on if we don't go up then he might want to go and play somewhere else, but if we do go up then I know he loves it here."

Hardie first moved to Home Park from Blackpool on loan in January 2020 before a second loan spell that summer - a move that became permanent when he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2021.

Schumacher says talks have begun with Hardie - the pair share the same agent - but did not give any details on whether an offer had been made as the Scot waits to see how the Pilgrims do this season.

"I am relaxed about it because I would do exactly the same if I was in their situation, it's understandable," added Schumacher.

"It's one of them, you put your best offer on the table for them that you can do, and they're going to say, 'OK, thanks I'll consider it.'

"They haven't turned around and said, 'No, we're going,' but also we have to accept the wages we can pay them are nowhere near the wages that other League One teams can pay them, we just can't do it, and we definitely won't be able to compete with Championship clubs who are established.

"We'll get what we can and if the lads want to stay then they'll stay."