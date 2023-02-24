Bobby Burns celebrates scoring a goal for Glentoran against Portadown in November

Glentoran midfielder Bobby Burns says he is "playing with a freedom and expressing himself" under new manager Rodney McAree at the resurgent club.

The Glens are battling their way back into contention for the Irish Premiership title, having won five and drawn one of their last six outings.

The club started the season well but a downturn in results saw McAree promoted to replace Mick McDermott at the helm.

"Rodney has just tried to instil a bit of confidence into us," said Burns.

"He was the coach here so we were all used to him. He's made us feel comfortable about making mistakes, they are going to happen.

"I've tried to play with that freedom, take on shots and passes, but we're still in sixth position in the league so we have to close down the teams above us."

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international has been playing in his preferred midfield role this season, having been deployed at left-back for much of the previous campaign.

His impressive recent form has seen him named as the Irish League player of the month for the last two months and contribute two goals and an assist in a 3-0 demolition of derby rivals Linfield at the Oval on 14 February.

"Last year was difficult, coming back from my broken leg the year before, but I've really found my confidence now and been able to chip in with some goals," added the 23-year-old, who counts Hearts among his former clubs.

"I'm really enjoying my role in the team and looking forward to contributing what I can during the remainder of the season.

"To get those goals was amazing and to to do it against your biggest rivals brilliant, but the win was most important. We didn't want to lose any more ground on the teams above us."

Watch: Burns hits double as Glens beat rivals Linfield

Glentoran's strong start to the campaign saw them top the table on 5 November, having conceded just two league goals and won 10 and drawn one of their 11 top-flight outings to that point.

A subsequent dramatic slump in form coincided with the loss to injury of Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin and in-form defender Aidan Wilson.

Those players have now returned to action and the east Belfast club have three games in hand over the five clubs above them as they attempt to keep up their pursuit of the pacesetters Larne, who now enjoy a six-point lead.

The Oval side also have an Irish Cup quarter-final against Crusaders to look forward to on 4 March - but next up is a trip to Solitude to face second-placed Cliftonville on Saturday.

'Winning breeds confidence'

"Getting a couple of players back from injury has really helped us, plus some good January signings, including Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn," observed Burns.

"We've been able to get off to a good start under Rodney and continue on that momentum. Winning breeds confidence and since we got that win over Newry we haven't looked back.

"Beating Linfield was only one game and we've got a lot of big tests still to come, so we have to remain humble and take one game at at time to get ourselves back in contention and in touch with the teams who are slightly above us in the table.

"All the pressure is on the teams at the top, like Larne and Cliftonville, who are heavily tipped to win the league. They have a lot of expectation on them now.

"We'll try and keep winning the games in front of us and see where it takes us. There is so much quality and it is so competitive you have to be at your best every week."