Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Teddy Jenks joined Crawley last summer after spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Aberdeen

Crawley Town midfielder Teddy Jenks will not play again this season because of a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury in the 2-1 defeat at Stockport on 14 February and went off before half-time.

Jenks was on a season-long loan from Premier League club Brighton and made 21 appearances for the League Two club.

His only goal for Crawley - who are next to bottom of the table - proved to be the winner in their 3-2 home victory over Salford City in January.