Europa League - Knockout round play-offs - 2nd Leg
NantesNantes0JuventusJuventus3

Nantes 0-3 Juventus (1-4 on agg): Angel di Maria hat-trick takes Italians into last 16 of Europa League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Angel di Maria scores a goal for Juventus
Angel di Maria had not scored in European competition this season before his treble against Nantes

Angel di Maria scored a hat-trick to give Juventus a comfortable win at Nantes and take the Italian side into the last 16 of the Europa League.

After a 1-1 first-leg draw in Italy last week, Di Maria scored after five minutes with a brilliant curled shot into the top corner from 18 yards.

Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a 17th-minute handball and Di Maria converted the penalty.

The Argentine forward got his third with a header in the 78th minute.

Juventus dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group and will find out their next opponents in Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland at 11:00 GMT.

They will play one of the sides that won their Europa League group, with Premier League leaders Arsenal one of their potential opponents.

The other teams they could face are Fenerbahce (Turkey), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Freiburg (Germany), Real Betis and Real Sociedad (both Spain) or Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium).

Juventus are seventh in Serie A after being deducted 15 points following an investigation into their past transfer dealings, so may need to win the Europa League if they are to be playing in next season's Champions League.

Nantes are 13th in France's Ligue 1 so unlikely to be in European competition in 2023-24, unless they win the French Cup.

Their hopes of winning this tie ended inside 20 minutes as they went two goals down and reduced to 10 men after Pallois' dismissal.

Juventus also hit the post twice, through Manuel Locatelli and Filip Kostic.

Line-ups

Nantes

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1LafontBooked at 90mins
  • 28Centonze
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3Girotto
  • 4PalloisBooked at 17mins
  • 27SimonSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 73'minutes
  • 17SissokoSubstituted forMoutoussamyat 45'minutes
  • 25MolletSubstituted forGuessandat 73'minutes
  • 5ChirivellaSubstituted forTraoréat 24'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 99DelortSubstituted forGanagoat 45'minutes
  • 10Blas

Substitutes

  • 7Guessand
  • 8Moutoussamy
  • 11Coco
  • 14Ganago
  • 16Descamps
  • 20Doucet
  • 24Corchia
  • 31Ahmed Abdallah
  • 93Traoré

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6DaniloSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 44Fagioli
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 83'minutes
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forParedesat 82'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forVlahovicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vlahovic
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 15Gatti
  • 19Bonucci
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 45Barrenechea
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away12
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nantes 0, Juventus 3.

  2. Booking

    Alban Lafont (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Juventus 3.

  4. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrei Girotto (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mostafa Mohamed.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Evann Guessand (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Moutoussamy.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Bremer.

  12. Booking

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Ignatius Ganago (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Moutoussamy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Samuel Iling-Junior replaces Filip Kostic.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Leandro Paredes replaces Ángel Di María.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci replaces Danilo.

  20. Booking

    Charles Traoré (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

