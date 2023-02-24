Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine midfielder Jamie Glackin has been handed a 10-game ban by the Irish FA for comments made on social media.

His club have said that they will appeal the decision.

If Coleraine's appeal is unsuccessful, the 28-year-old is set to miss the rest of the domestic campaign, including the League Cup final against Linfield on 12 March.

Glackin has made 29 appearances for Oran Kearney's side this season, scoring three goals.

The Bannsiders still have nine league games to play this campaign.

In a statement, the club said, "Coleraine FC have been made aware by the Irish FA Disciplinary Code in relation to a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin.

"The Club can confirm that they will appeal the decision.

"No further statement will be made at this time."