Europa League - Knockout round play-offs - 2nd Leg
PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven2SevillaSevilla0

PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla: Visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is attacked on the pitch by a fan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

A pitch invader clashes with Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic
Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic wrestles the fan to the ground

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader as PSV Eindhoven beat their Spanish opponents on the night but lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 3-0 from the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, PSV scored two late goals through Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy's side could not find a crucial third goal.

Dmitrovic, 31, was approached by a fan who swung a punch before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.

The pitch invader was eventually led away by stewards after the incident in the closing stages of the match.

Dmitrovic, whose former clubs include Charlton Athletic, was able to carry on as his side sealed a place in the last 16.

The Serbia international told reporters afterwardsexternal-link: "It's never nice to see this in football. It shouldn't happen and, from now on, I hope these things are well punished.

"He came and pushed me from behind. He was probably angry about the result. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive."

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli added: "It is incredibly sad that this has happened. I find it worrying - this type of thing needs to stop."

Pitch invader escorted off pitch by stewards during PSV v Sevilla
The pitch invader is led away by stewards

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Benítez
  • 29MweneBooked at 84mins
  • 5Ramalho Silva
  • 22Branthwaite
  • 30van AanholtSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Til
  • 23Veerman
  • 15GutiérrezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 62'minutes
  • 27Bakayoko
  • 9L de Jong
  • 7SimonsBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Teze
  • 4Obispo
  • 6Sangaré
  • 10Fábio Silva
  • 16Drommel
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 18Boscagli
  • 24Waterman
  • 28Saibari
  • 37Ledezma
  • 44van Duiven
  • 53Seelt

Sevilla

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1DmitrovicBooked at 82mins
  • 14NianzouBooked at 79mins
  • 20Reges
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 80'minutes
  • 8Jordán
  • 10Rakitic
  • 19AcuñaBooked at 33mins
  • 21TorresSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 69'minutes
  • 25GilSubstituted forMirat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forOcamposat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Montiel
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 27Álvarez
  • 31Flores
  • 38Hormigo
  • 43Bueno Sebastián
  • 55Ocampos
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 0.

  2. Dismissal

    Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the red card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 0.

  4. Booking

    Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 0. Fábio Silva (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xavi Simons.

  8. Booking

    Rafa Mir (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  10. Post update

    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey Veerman.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Offside, PSV Eindhoven. André Ramalho tries a through ball, but Fábio Silva is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Rafa Mir replaces Bryan Gil.

  17. Post update

    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven).

  19. Booking

    Phillipp Mwene (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

