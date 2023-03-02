Every supporter has one goal that stands out above all others in their memory, so we asked our Premier League fan community for the best goal they've seen their team score.

Here's what they chose:

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

The best goal I have seen my team score would have to be from Thierry Henry. There are so many to choose from our prolific, all-time leading goalscorer, but my favourite is the two touch - flicking the ball up and volleying it into the top corner of the net - finish against our rivals Manchester United.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Stan Collymore against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup, March 1998. The goal proved to be in vain as Villa were knocked out but Collymore's 25-yard screamer into the top corner blew the roof off Villa Park and had the Claret and Blue faithful dreaming for a brief moment that European glory could return.

Bournemouth

Sam Davis, Back of the Net external-link

In our first-ever Premier League season, Matt Ritchie's left-footed screamer against Sunderland resulted in our first home win in the top flight. A corner was half-cleared from the visitors and Ritchie controlled the ball off his chest, smashing a left-footed volley past goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

It must be Paul Evans from inside his own half. Preston had just equalised to make it 1-1 when, with the travelling fans still celebrating, Scott Partridge knocked the kick-off back to Evans, who took a touch and then launched a shot from the centre circle which flew in over the helpless Tepi Moilanen.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

It can only be Steve Sidwell's epic strike from around the halfway line against Bristol City, before immediately running to the touchline to hold aloft Anthony Knockaert's number 11 shirt in celebration. Anthony's father had recently died and the celebration just showed how much the team thought of each other - pure team support.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Gianfranco Zola's back-flick FA Cup volley, Ramires' running chip against Barcelona, Gudjohnsen's overhead kick versus Leeds, multiple scorchers from the likes of Leboeuf, Di Matteo and Essien and two elegant Oscar strikes... all arguably fail to crack Eden Hazard's own top three. From which I'll always be in awe of his run and finish versus Arsenal in 2017.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

It has to be the goal that Darren Ambrose scored at Old Trafford for Palace in a League Cup victory by the Eagles, which was described by Gary Neville as the best goal he has witnessed by an away team at the famous ground.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

When Everton went 2-0 down against Crystal Palace in May 2022, I wasn't angry. I think my lack of emotion at the time was from refusing to accept what I was seeing. When Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed that winner in I can't describe the genuine relief and emotion that came over me.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Pajtim Kasami's stunning volley at Selhurst Park in 2013 might have extended Martin Jol's tenure in the Fulham dugout but it was a thing of beauty. The Swiss midfielder's outrageous strike off his wrong foot, after chesting down Sascha Riether's long pass, defied logic, physics and explanation. It was wonderful.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

I've seen some incredible goals in my time following Leeds but one that will always stick firmly in my mind was our promotion-securing goal in May 2010 against Bristol Rovers that sent us up into the Championship. I was 11 years old at the time, and I saw Jermaine Beckford as a modern-day super hero.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Our best ever goal for me was Jamie Vardy's 30-yard wonder strike against Liverpool. Our golden striker in the golden season. When he took that shot and slotted it past Mignolet into the goal sending him flying, the whole of the King Power was bouncing!

Liverpool

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap external-link

It's a left-field choice, but the best team goal I've seen Liverpool score live came against Hoffenheim in the second leg of their 2017 Champions League qualifier at Anfield. The sweeping move started with Alberto Moreno and ended with Emre Can, via a few lovely flicks and tricks along the way.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

I am taking it as best 'team' goal, not just best goal in terms of the ramifications. The one I will actually go for is Ilkay Gundogan against Manchester United in a 3-1 win in 2018. This is the goal most remembered for City racking up 44 passes before it hit the back of the net. City completely dominated and this goal was the icing on the cake - 44 passes, beautiful football to seal a derby and show just how much better we were at that point in time. Perfect.

Manchester United

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock external-link

I'm much more of a team goal guy when it comes to my favourites, and I've been lucky enough to witness an array of memorable Manchester United moments in the flesh. But Henrikh Mkhitaryan's incredible individual brilliance to score a scorpion kick against Sunderland in 2016 is too hard to overlook.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

It's 2-2 against Feyenoord. We are on the way out the Champions League back in 2002. Then Kieron Dyer picks up the ball 25 yards out, nicks his way free from two players 18 yards out, it's a chance, but his shot's saved. We are going out, it's over... but out of nowhere at an impossible angle Craig Bellamy appears, drives the ball near post, the goalkeeper thinks he's saved it but it creeps in! Players and fans are in dreamland.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

The best goal I've ever seen was Lewis McGugan's free-kick against Ipswich on 23 October 2010… no goalkeeper was saving that free-kick in front of the away fans. The referee was about to blow the half-time whistle only for a thunderbolt into the top corner to surprise everyone at The City Ground. Marvellous.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

I'll go for Matt Le Tissier against Newcastle in 1993. Le Tissier was recalled to the team after a stretch on the bench. He was back with a bang, scoring two crackers. His first was a work of art. Four touches to split open the entire Newcastle defence. A memorable moment that made me fall in love with the beautiful game.

Tottenham Hotspur

Anna Howells, Spurs XY external-link

Personally, the best goal I've seen would have to be Dele Alli's away at Crystal Palace in 2016. Not only was the quality of the finish outstanding - it showcased the talent he had - but being in the away end made it extra special and a moment I will never forget.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

Paolo Di Canio against Wimbledon, 2000. It is neither a goal of particular importance nor a life-saving goal. But it is a goal that, despite the fact I was born in the year it was scored, can be visualised so clearly. The simple reason why it was played before every game at Upton Park is that it was the best goal ever to be scored in a claret and blue shirt.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Although there have been many outstanding Wolves goals, the greatest of them all for me is that of Ruben Neves against Derby County. He picked up the ball from a Derby clearance 35 yards out, flicked it up and and drilled a truly outrageous volley into the top corner. I remember the feeling in the crowd of stunned amazement and euphoria - it was simply incredible.