Europa League last 16 draw: Man Utd to play Real Betis, Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon
Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 after overcoming Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.
United beat the La Liga leaders 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-off tie.
Arsenal will play the second leg of their tie at home after qualifying as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis at Old Trafford first.
The Europa League last-16 ties will take place on 9 and 16 March.
Premier League leaders Arsenal avoided the knockout round play-offs by topping Group A with five wins from their six games.
Sporting, fourth in the Portuguese top flight, beat Danish club Midtjylland 5-1 in their play-off after they finished third in their Champions League group.
Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis are fifth in La Liga and ended the Europa League group stage with the best record in the competition, winning five and drawing one of their matches.
Elsewhere, six-time winners Sevilla meet Fenerbahce, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will play Real Sociedad - who topped Manchester United's group.
The eight Europa League group winners were drawn against the eight clubs who came through the knockout round play-off matches, with clubs from the same association not allowed to be drawn against each other.
Europa League last-16 draw
Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla v Fenerbahce
Juventus v Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
Manchester United v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
