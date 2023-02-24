Close menu

Europa League last 16 draw: Man Utd to play Real Betis, Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments237

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Bruno Fernandes celebrate at Old Trafford
Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 at Old Trafford to record a 4-3 aggregate victory

Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 after overcoming Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.

United beat the La Liga leaders 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-off tie.

Arsenal will play the second leg of their tie at home after qualifying as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis at Old Trafford first.

The Europa League last-16 ties will take place on 9 and 16 March.

Premier League leaders Arsenal avoided the knockout round play-offs by topping Group A with five wins from their six games.

Sporting, fourth in the Portuguese top flight, beat Danish club Midtjylland 5-1 in their play-off after they finished third in their Champions League group.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis are fifth in La Liga and ended the Europa League group stage with the best record in the competition, winning five and drawing one of their matches.

Elsewhere, six-time winners Sevilla meet Fenerbahce, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will play Real Sociedad - who topped Manchester United's group.

The eight Europa League group winners were drawn against the eight clubs who came through the knockout round play-off matches, with clubs from the same association not allowed to be drawn against each other.

Europa League last-16 draw

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

Comments

Join the conversation

239 comments

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:31

    enjoying union vs union - the mick lynch derby

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 11:35

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Very good but will there be a rail strike?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:34

    No match is a easy match at this stage.
    But surely Manchester United have a very good chance of reaching the last 8 of this competition. Looking promising.

    • Reply posted by as it is, today at 11:45

      as it is replied:
      All of a sudden the competition they previously derided is sooooo important.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 11:48

    Man Utd have had freakily difficult draws this year in Europe:

    * Real Sociedad: #3 in Spain
    * Barcelona: #1 in SPA
    * Real Betis: #2 in SPA

    If they beat Betis, Utd could face:

    * Arsenal (#1 in ENG)
    * Union Berlin (joint #1 in GER)
    * Feyenoord (#1 in NED).
    * Juventus
    * Roma (#3 in ITA)
    * Sevilla
    * Leverkusen
    * Sociedad again
    * Fenerbahce (#2 in Turkey)

    This year's Europa is tough like the CL.

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 11:52

      gerald niblet replied:
      Yes and that’s without the losing teams in CL round of 16 joining the europa league

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 11:36

    Arsenal fan - I'm happy with facing Sporting Lisbon in the last 16. Not too far to travel compared to a few others and 2nd leg at home. All teams can be a banana skin at this stage though so the team will have to perform.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:14

    Liverpool fans were asked to comment on the draw but they politely refused to be drawn on the subject as they stated European matters are no longer anything to do with us.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:19

      gadgyarab replied:
      Maybe they "declined" to comment as they felt they had no experience of this diddy made-up Euro competition

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 11:37

    Gotta a strong feeling Man U are gonna win it. I’m not a Man U fan by any means but can’t help but be impressed by their turnaround under ETH

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 11:39

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Arsenal..?

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 11:30

    United should progress vs Real Betis - a good draw.

    Also good luck to Arsenal, the more premier league teams in Europe the better. SL are no mugs but shouldn't pose a problem for this Arsenal side.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:43

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Betis are doing well this season, but at least Juventus were avoided.

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 11:37

    I hope that Mikel Arteta, a former Rangers player, can take Arsenal to the final and the go one better than we did last year by winning the trophy

    • Reply posted by DSS, today at 12:23

      DSS replied:
      I hope he falls flat on his face to be honest, what with his irksome antics on the sidelines.

  • Comment posted by matthewbfarr, today at 11:34

    Fans will think this is one of the ‘easier’ teams as they sit 5th in the Spanish league, but with Pellegrini at the helm and the second leg being in Spain, United will have to be at their very best to get through. No guarantees here.

    • Reply posted by John Stuart Guthrie, today at 11:40

      John Stuart Guthrie replied:
      After walloping Benfica 5-1 in 1966, we thought that Partizan Belgrade would be easy. Caution all the way, please.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 12:08

    Liverpool fans 'it's thursday night footy'
    Well, the only way LFC will be getting any European nights football will be via the InterToto next season ;-)))

    • Reply posted by TV1, today at 12:14

      TV1 replied:
      I doubt whether they'll get high enough in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa Conference League but it would be hilarious if they do...

  • Comment posted by Cosmic, today at 11:32

    Good draw for the Gunners. Realistic chance in this competition. Tricky to juggle the title challenge as well. Could be worse. Could be Liverpool........

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 11:34

      HP92 replied:
      yet the gunners could end up with same cups as them....

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 11:54

    Nice to see a big picture of Klopp taking prominence on the BBC sports page,relegating the Euro draws to a side item. Doesn’t matter how bad your results are Mr Klopp the BBC still love you.

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 11:57

      HP92 replied:
      or maybe cause the liverpool conference is going on?
      Guess you missed the big picture earlier in the day?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:47

    Both United and Arsenal will be happy with the draw. I strongly believe that the Europa will be won by an English club given the form of both United and Arsenal. They have both overcome the so-called big teams in style.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What happens if an English team wins the Europa League. Does that free up a Champions League place

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:55

    Would be fantastic for English football if by any chance it was a Manchester United vs Arsenal final..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I thought these two teams wanted to win the league this season

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 11:34

    Busy time to keep it together for Arsenal, March April and May = 17 games I think.

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 11:41

      alex1817 replied:
      And tough fixtures to boot, think within March and April it’s 4 of the current top 8 off the top of my head, and consecutive run of fixtures to boot…but if you want to champions, you have to get through this!

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 12:34

    I don't understand why people think MU derided Europa League. I thought it was only Mourinho who did so, and he was happy enough to win it in the end. And to be involved in it again with Roma, one assumes

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 12:31

    Even after beating Barcelona I'm still sick to death of United playing Spanish teams and I'm still not all that confident of beating them lol really do hate games against Spanish teams (no offence amigos).

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:12

    Real Betis, they are 5th in their league and not 8th.

  • Comment posted by PeterT, today at 12:09

    Great 2nd half performance last night, a hint of the United of old. Not a United fan by any means but would like to see them win it this year.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:20

      gadgyarab replied:
      " Not a United fan by any means but would like to see them win it this year" I really can understand that notion, wanting MUFC to win something, but not a fan???

  • Comment posted by Inkey, today at 12:35

    Good to see Ten Haag continuing the good work of Mourinho and Ollie in establishing Man Utd as 1 of the most feared Europa League sides.

