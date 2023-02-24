Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United beat Barcelona 2-1 at Old Trafford to record a 4-3 aggregate victory

Manchester United will play Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 after overcoming Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.

United beat the La Liga leaders 2-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in the play-off tie.

Arsenal will play the second leg of their tie at home after qualifying as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis at Old Trafford first.

The Europa League last-16 ties will take place on 9 and 16 March.

Premier League leaders Arsenal avoided the knockout round play-offs by topping Group A with five wins from their six games.

Sporting, fourth in the Portuguese top flight, beat Danish club Midtjylland 5-1 in their play-off after they finished third in their Champions League group.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis are fifth in La Liga and ended the Europa League group stage with the best record in the competition, winning five and drawing one of their matches.

Elsewhere, six-time winners Sevilla meet Fenerbahce, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will play Real Sociedad - who topped Manchester United's group.

The eight Europa League group winners were drawn against the eight clubs who came through the knockout round play-off matches, with clubs from the same association not allowed to be drawn against each other.

Europa League last-16 draw

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord