Southampton beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend as Ruben Selles took charge of the match at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Selles has been appointed Southampton manager until the end of the season.

The Premier League's bottom club sacked Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having dismissed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

Selles' appointment comes after talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch broke down.

The Saints defeated Chelsea on Saturday in Spaniard Selles' one game as interim manager after Jones' sacking.

Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a "number one for the last four years".

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October.

He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.

Jones' exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club's squad in the bid to avoid relegation.

However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season.

His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Five wins from 23 games so far have left Southampton three points from safety.