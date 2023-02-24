Close menu

Ruben Selles: Southampton appoint Spaniard as manager until end of season

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Ruben Selles during Southampton's win over Chelsea
Southampton beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend as Ruben Selles took charge of the match at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Selles has been appointed Southampton manager until the end of the season.

The Premier League's bottom club sacked Nathan Jones after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having dismissed Ralph Hasenhuttl in November.

Selles' appointment comes after talks with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch broke down.

The Saints defeated Chelsea on Saturday in Spaniard Selles' one game as interim manager after Jones' sacking.

Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a "number one for the last four years".

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October.

He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.

Jones' exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club's squad in the bid to avoid relegation.

However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season.

His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Five wins from 23 games so far have left Southampton three points from safety.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 09:56

    Want this to work, need this to work but this guy was Ralph's number 2, a big part of Nathan Jones team and they failed while he was involved.

    Yes Chelsea result showed guts, character and desire but we all know we got the rub of the green that day.

    I will keep everything crossed and get behind him but this for me is a massive risk.

  • Comment posted by Ranger 1, today at 09:55

    Good luck to him. We see too many clubs bringing in the familiar names. Promoting from within is a good approach - this guy knows his players so can hit the ground running. Could be a great move

  • Comment posted by LankyAaron, today at 09:51

    It's a combination of elements that have led us to this position, we've had relatively poor recruitment over the last few seasons and struggled to maintain consistency in performances. Selles in fairness knows the players and if we go down, then I believe he should be given a chance to bring us back up.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 09:48

    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Gay, today at 09:45

    Big Sam though

  • Comment posted by Julian Henry, today at 09:43

    Mark my words all you nay sayers Saints will survive.Too good to go down.End of season let me see you eat ur hats

  • Comment posted by Staunchly Apolitical, today at 09:39

    Southampton could appoint Monica Seles for all the difference it would make.

    • Reply posted by Simon W-P, today at 09:50

      Simon W-P replied:
      Tell that to the Chelsea fans!

  • Comment posted by Trinity, today at 09:36

    The Saints are playing with too many managers.
    Steve Cooper has done miracles for Forest after a horrendous beginning in the top flight,
    The EPL is very competitive and flush with cash, there must be teams that will bite the dust.
    If first don't succeed, try, try again.Anyway good luck to the new manager
    Welcome to the circle of fire.

    • Reply posted by pinkerton89, today at 09:56

      pinkerton89 replied:
      Not really true for Saints.

      Hasenhuttl was here for 4 years and had been given a year to turn bad form around.

      Everyone could see Nathan Jones, sacking him wasn’t the problem, being here in the first place was…

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 09:34

    So a coach of the team under the 2 managers they've sacked this season is the best man for the job? Good luck with that one! Hope you stay up though, it's a great away day

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 09:32

    It'll not make one iota of difference, Southampton will still be relegated as they have dropped too many points to survive in the Premiership. The occasional surprise win,like last week's over Chelsea,will remain, as last week's was anomalies. Southampton are without and doubt Championship bound.

    • Reply posted by davidrose, today at 09:45

      davidrose replied:
      It's the Premier League. Not 'premiership'

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 09:32

    Sadly whoever Southampton appoint will struggle to avoid relegation given their current points total. It's not impossible but the poor performances this season have done the damage. Shame as they have done well in recent seasons to stay in the Prem given their take of resources in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 09:30

    They'd be better off with Monica Seles.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 09:28

    We're going down anyway. Hasenhuttl did so much damage

  • Comment posted by Rastus, today at 09:26

    Watch Selles's interview on the website. He comes across as intelligent, confident and knowledgeable about the squad and the club. He immediately filled me with confidence that he's a good choice. He's on a hiding to nothing but if he can get the fans behind the team, I'm feeling more optimistic than I have for a long time.

  • Comment posted by saintash, today at 09:22

    The way the players reacted at certain times during the game and most certainly at full time towards him after a dogged display should really have shown all SFC needed to know as to who our next manager should be, surprised that its taken this long to announce it TBH.

  • Comment posted by Mav, today at 09:20

    In everyone's eyes we are down already so he's got all to gain nothing to lose, right decision, shame we didn't do it 3 months ago instead of getting that clown in. COYRs

  • Comment posted by This username is taken, today at 09:16

    It makes sense not to add to the payroll after sacking the manager after the transfer window closed.

  • Comment posted by AstroMan, today at 09:15

    His long term future will firstly depend on how he performs, and even if he performs well, will Rasmus give him the job.... Baring in mind Nathan Jones was appointment over him previously, and Saints tried to hire Marsch before him this time around.

    For what its worth, i think Selles is a decent manager. Very knowledgeble and passionate about the sport, and he's dusted off Ralph's playbook.

    • Reply posted by Bunner, today at 09:29

      Bunner replied:
      Last thing we want is Ralph's playbook. We will be doomed

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 09:15

    HE IS FIT.

  • Comment posted by markswjg, today at 09:12

    Great news, has already hit it off with the fans and the players seem to have a lot of respect for him. Makes much more sense than going in for someone who doesn't know the squad and who knows, we could unearthed the next Pep....

