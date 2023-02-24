Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Renard was part of the French team which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2022

France captain Wendie Renard says she will not play at this summer's World Cup, as she criticised her country's football "system".

The 32-year-old centre-back has made 142 appearances for her country and at club level has won nine Champions League titles with Lyon.

However, she says she will not play at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand "to preserve my mental health."

She started her country's three games during February's international break.

In a statement posted to social media, external-link Renard said: "I wore the blue, white and red jersey 142 times with passion, respect, commitment and professionalism. I love France more than anything.

"I'm not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer endorse the current system, far from the requirements required by the highest level.

"It is a sad but necessary day to preserve my mental health.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to inform you of my decision to take a step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not play in this World Cup in such conditions.

"My face can hide the pain, but my heart hurts and I don't want to hurt anymore. Thank you for your support and respect for my decision."

France and PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who has been out injured since last summer, responded to Renard's post on Instagram, calling her a "brave, great woman".

'She was fed up with lack of professionalism'

On Tuesday, Renard was part of the French team who successfully defended their Tournoi de France title, finishing with a goalless draw against Norway after beating Denmark 1-0 and Uruguay 5-1.

AFP football journalist Jeremy Talbot told BBC Sport Renard's decision was a "huge surprise" because she "loves the French national team despite all the past and current troubles".

However, he says Renard has never been on good terms with coach Corinne Diacre, who took the captain's armband from her in 2017 before giving it back in 2021 "but it was too late".

He adds: "Obviously Renard is fed up with the lack of professionalism within the national team. The difference with what she is used to in Lyon is so huge.

"The last couple of games were very poor and Renard looked very unhappy. It became very hard to see what Diacre wanted to see on the pitch. And some of the players were not good enough."

Renard has represented her country at two World Cups, including in 2019 when France hosted the tournament.

At club level, she has spent her entire career at Lyon as they rose to become the dominant force in European women's football, winning 15 Division 1 Feminine titles and nine Coupes de France, as well as nine Champions League trophies.

BBC Sport has contacted the French Football Federation (FFF) for comment.