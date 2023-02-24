Russell Martin signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Steve Cooper as Swansea City head coach in August 2021

Swansea boss Russell Martin says he has not had talks with the owners of the club but wants to stay as head coach.

Pressure is mounting on Martin with Swansea having won three of their last 19 games, with some fans showing anger after Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Stoke.

Martin says it has been business as usual this week as he continues to make long-term plans for the Swans.

"I want to be here, how long other people want me here is not for me to decide," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's been no discussions at all [with the owners].

"We have had lots of chats about the summer and planning. We will continue on that line until we get told otherwise.

"We are the youngest team in the league, we play brilliant football at times but we make too many mistakes and concede too many goals, there is no dressing that up.

Martin, 37, admits he has made mistakes in his time as Swansea boss.

"I'm pretty sure we also have one of the youngest managers in the league, I'm going to make mistakes and I have done," he said.

"I feel like I've had more to deal with in the last four months than in the previous three years, with players, with transfer windows, with so much going on.

"We are where we are. I'm really comfortable with the project we're trying to build. I feel we're really consistent and the staff we have are brilliant.

"I'm not enjoying the results but I'm really enjoying the job. I want to be here. How long other people want me to be here is not for me to decide.

"We will do everything we can... if that isn't enough for some people, then that is life."

Martin says he can't get hung-up on worrying over his future in a division where 18 managerial changes have already happened this season, with rivals Cardiff City on their third boss of the campaign.

"I'm not sure how many clubs who have changed managers this season are now better off," he said.

"The club decided to go on a journey with us, we hope it is a long one and is successful, but ultimately I don't decide how long that is.

"There is no point me getting fixated, stressed or worried about that. The job is already hard enough on our families."

As Swansea prepare to host Rotherham on Monday, Martin says he understands the fans' frustrations with the club now 12th in the Championship and with the joint-worst defensive record in the league with bottom-club Wigan.

"I understand it, of course I do," he added.

"We concede too many goals, there is no dressing that up.

"Everyone wants their team to win and however you feel about me, the owners or the team, I think the only option we have is to support the team, especially with so many young players in it.

"I won't stop saying that because it's a fact. On Monday night we have no choice but to try and turn up and energise the fans with the performance.

"We care as much as any supporter, it's a brilliant place with brilliant people. we have to try and build confidence from somewhere. We're trying our very best and if everyone does that we should be okay."