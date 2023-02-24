Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich signed Kieran Dowell from Everton, where he began his career, in the summer of 2020

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell will be out of action until at least mid-April because of a knee injury.

Dowell was taken off towards the end of Tuesday's 3-1 home Championship win over Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Canaries this season, scoring five goals.

He has started every league game since former Huddersfield boss David Wagner was appointed as head coach by the Canaries on 6 January.

"The injury will keep him out until the second part of April, I think," Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He has done well since we arrived. He is a good character as well so we will support him as well as we can so he comes back stronger and as quickly as he can."

Wagner, meanwhile, hopes US international forward Josh Sargent will be fit to return to action following an ankle injury before the international break which begins on 20 March.

Norwich are ninth following the win over Blues, just one point adrift of the play-off places, and are at home to struggling Cardiff City on Saturday.