Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Bolton goalkeeper James Trafford was booked for his challenge on Liam Coyle

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says midfielder Liam Coyle has suffered "multiple facial fractures" after colliding with Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper James Trafford.

Trafford was booked for the incident in Wednesday's Papa Johns Trophy semi-final, which Wanderers won 2-0.

Coyle was stretchered from the field after lengthy treatment.

The former Liverpool academy player has made 40 appearances in all competitions for League One Stanley this season.