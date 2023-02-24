Close menu

Rob Lainton: Goalkeeper signs Wrexham contract extension

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton
Former Bury, Burton and Cheltenham goalkeeper Rob Lainton has made more than 100 appearances for Wrexham

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton has signed a one-year contract extension with Wrexham until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

The new deal includes an appearance-related extension for a further season.

Lainton, 33, made his first league appearance in 11 months on Tuesday having recovered from a career-threatening wrist injury.

"I'm really pleased to have signed my contract extension," he said.

"The supporters were great with me on my return to the team, and after a difficult year I'm really looking forward to extending my stay here at the Racecourse Ground."

Cheshire-born Lainton first signed for Wrexham on loan from Port Vale in 2018, with the deal being converted to a permanent move four months later.

In March 2022 he dislocated a wrist during a National League game at Bromley prompting fears that he would not be able to play again.

"We're pleased Rob has signed a contract extension for another year," said Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

"He's had a long road back from his injury, but he's always kept his spirits up - even when he's not been in the team, he's been an excellent squad member and it's been good to see him back to his best."

