Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is chairing a group devising the future of professional women's football in England

A new group including executives from Arsenal and Manchester United have met to develop a "long-term vision" for elite women's football in England.

Ten clubs in the top two divisions took part in the Professional Game Working Group's first workshop on Thursday.

The Football Association has appointed former Nike director and banker Nikki Doucet to oversee the process.

Independent consultant Doucet will lead the group following the delay of a planned Women's Super League takeover.

Leaders announced in July 2022 that a company would be established to run the top flight from January 2023, but that initiative has been delayed and could now be put in place for before the start of the 2024-25 season.

A chief executive of the new company in charge of the WSL has been lined up but will not be employed until the group has refined its goals.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham will chair the group, which was set up after discussions with all 24 clubs in the WSL and Women's Championship.

Manchester United director Patrick Stewart, Manchester City chief football operations officer Omar Berrada, Brighton and Hove Albion's Paul Barber and West Ham United vice-chairman Baroness Karren Brady are among the executives involved.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish and Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow are also on the group alongside Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA director of women's football, and Dawn Airey, chair of the WSL and Women's Championship board.

A separate major review of the future of women's domestic football, chaired by former England player Karen Carney, was launched by the government in September 2022.

