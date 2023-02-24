Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh has been banned for three matches for violent conduct by a Football Association disciplinary panel.

Leigh, 22, was found guilty following an incident also involving Shrewsbury Town player Christian Saydee.

The second-minute incident in a League One match on 18 February was missed by match officials but was caught on television cameras.

Leigh appealed that the ban was harsh, but his case was rejected.

He will now miss Accrington's league fixtures against Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers and Ipswich Town.

Stanley won the game against Shrewsbury 1-0.