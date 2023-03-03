Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City12:30Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • CardiffCardiff City12:30Bristol CityBristol City
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00BurnleyBurnley
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • LutonLuton Town15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00ReadingReading
  • MillwallMillwall15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00StokeStoke City
  • WatfordWatford15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00BirminghamBirmingham City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley342210268284076
2Sheff Utd33197755302564
3Middlesbrough341761156401657
4Blackburn34174133838055
5Millwall34159104335854
6Luton34141284234854
7Norwich341571248371152
8Watford341311104138350
9Sunderland3413101149381149
10Coventry341310113734349
11West Brom34139124438648
12Preston341210123038-846
13Hull35129144048-845
14Bristol City331111114341244
15Reading33135153848-1044
16Swansea341110134751-443
17Stoke34117163941-240
18QPR34109153549-1439
19Birmingham34108163846-838
20Rotherham34813133746-937
21Cardiff3498172538-1335
22Huddersfield3387183047-1731
23Blackpool34710173351-1831
24Wigan33710163052-2231
