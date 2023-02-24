Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

John Mousinho says he expects a "stern test" when Pompey host a struggling Cheltenham

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says making the League One play-offs is a 'very big ask" with 16 games left this season.

Pompey have one win, two draws and two losses from their past five matches.

"I never want to be too negative and say anything is beyond the realms of possibility but I think we need to be realistic about where we are," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"But you never know what could happen - there are a lot of points to play for."

Pompey, who are 10th in League One, were held to a goalless draw at Lincoln City last Saturday and are 14 points off the final play-off spot.

"The result last weekend probably means we are slightly further away from the play-offs, considering the fact that Barnsley in sixth have won every game since they played us in early February," said Mousinho.

"We are never going to say that we have curbed our ambition in terms of where we want to go. But play-offs is going to be a very big ask."

'More long shots'

Portsmouth's leading goalscorer Colby Bishop, who has 16 this season, has only scored twice in 2023.

Asked how he plans to get the striker more involved down the stretch, Mousinho said: "We've been working on different types of crosses in training this week.

"A lot of sides in this league play three centre-halves so even when we are crossing the ball into the likes of Bishop, we are crossing the ball into their strengths.

"We are creating different types of opportunities from different crosses, so when we play sides who camp in, we are going to have a few more long shots.

"I want Colby to score goals, but it's important we can score goals around him as well, so that we can lift some of the pressure off of him."

Pompey host a struggling Cheltenham side, who are four points above the drop zone, at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Their opponents are coming off a midweek cup defeat and have two wins from their past 10 league matches.

"Cheltenham won't be a pushover," added Mousinho. "They are an extremely solid side who have picked up their form from earlier in the season.

"They are very well organised, good on the counter-attack with some excellent individual players and I expect a stern test from them.

"We understand the pressure is on and know there is a fine line between confidence and disrespecting our opponents.

"We need to earn it and put ourselves in a position to win the game."