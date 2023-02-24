Last updated on .From the section Irish

A hat-trick from Paul McElroy helped Portadown seal a vital win.

Portadown claimed an important three points in their bid to avoid relegation as they defeated fellow strugglers Dungannon Swifts 3-1 at Shamrock Park on Friday night.

Paul McElroy scored a hat-trick as Niall Currie's side closed the gap on Dungannon to eight points with a game in hand.

Ethan McGee had briefly levelled for Dean Shiels' men, but McElroy converted a penalty late on to seal his treble, as the Swifts remain in the relegation/promotion play-off place.

Hat-trick hero

January signing Paul McElroy was the hero for the Ports as his treble helped them claim only their third league win of the season in an entertaining game at Shamrock Park.

The Mid-Ulster side were ahead with just three minutes on the clock when McElroy, who joined from Ballymena last month, received a cross from the right, swivelled inside the Swifts' penalty area and fired past Declan Dunne.

Life could have been much easier for Niall Currie's side at the interval, and the manager will be scratching his head as to how they only had a one goal lead at the break.

McElroy struck the post a minute after opening the scoring. He was found at the back post by Eoghan McCawl, but with only Dunne left to beat he could only strike the far post.

In a dominant opening to the game, Portadown would strike the woodwork for a second time after Stephen Teggart's driving run into the Swifts' penalty area ended with his effort agonisingly coming back off the Dungannon upright in another let off for the visitors.

Dunne would be called upon six minutes from the break when the stopper had to get down low to deny Teggart from doubling the Ports lead.

Despite their first-half dominance, a transformed Dungannon side would draw level just before the hour mark.

Ethan McGee equalised for the visitors on the 57th minute, after Rhyss Campbell crossed low into the six-yard area, to leave McGee with the simple task of slotting past a helpless Ondrej Mansty.

Yet, Dungannon's joy would be short lived as they were level for only four minutes.

McElroy fired Niall Currie's side back in front after his shot from a tight angle caught out Dunne and put Portadown in the driving seat.

Referee Lee Tavinder looked to have awarded Portadown a penalty soon after when Lee Upton went down in the area under a challenge by Dunne, but after conferring with the linesmen Tavinder instead awarded the Swifts a free-kick as Upton was in an offside position.

Dungannon nearly took full advantage of the decision in their next attack a minute later, but Jordan Jenkins hit the crossbar from the edge of the area.

The Swifts would rue that missed opportunity to draw level when striker McElroy claimed the match ball and wraped up the three points for his side late in the game.

He went down in the area after a foul by substitute Colin Coyle and blasted home the resulting spot kick to seal a vital victory for Niall Currie's side.