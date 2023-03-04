Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 4Gibson
  • 2Love
  • 15Weir
  • 20Shaw
  • 3Melbourne
  • 8Crowley
  • 10Hunter
  • 9Stockton

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 17Watts
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield
  • 25Mayor
  • 29Simeu

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 18Toal
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 28Mbete
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 3John
  • 22Dempsey
  • 10Charles
  • 17Shoretire

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 12Dixon
  • 20Lee
  • 24Kachunga
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Williams
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed32218359223771
2Plymouth33208559372268
3Ipswich331712461313063
4Bolton35188951282362
5Derby33179753292460
6Barnsley31185849282159
7Wycombe321651144311353
8Peterborough321631353401351
9Shrewsbury33156124134751
10Portsmouth32121284437748
11Fleetwood331012113634242
12Exeter33119134443142
13Charlton331011124544141
14Lincoln City3281773133-241
15Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
16Port Vale34117163449-1540
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3298154058-1835
19Cheltenham3396182546-2133
20Morecambe33710163353-2031
21Accrington31710142647-2131
22MK Dons3486203153-2230
23Cambridge3385202654-2829
24Forest Green3458212664-3823
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC