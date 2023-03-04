Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient34218545212471
2Stevenage32179646281860
3Carlisle331610754342058
4Northampton331511746321456
5Stockport331661148311754
6Bradford32159840291154
7Salford341581148361253
8Mansfield32157105142952
9Sutton United33148113638-250
10Swindon32139104335848
11Barrow34146143741-448
12Tranmere34138133432247
13Doncaster32144143643-746
14Walsall31101383528743
15Wimbledon331012113536-142
16Grimsby30108123438-438
17Crewe32814102839-1138
18Newport32910133136-537
19Colchester3498173140-935
20Gillingham3289152137-1633
21Harrogate33710163851-1331
22Hartlepool34610183662-2628
23Crawley3168173453-1926
24Rochdale3457222752-2522
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC