TEAM NEWS
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is out for six weeks after injuring knee ligaments in the defeat at Tottenham.
Mateo Kovacic is available after illness, while Reece James is a doubt with a hamstring strain. Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are sidelined.
Leeds United defenders Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk could return after suffering muscle and concussion issues.
Max Wober should recover from a shoulder problem which saw him miss the midweek FA Cup defeat at Fulham.
Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, who has not featured since injuring a muscle against Manchester United on 8 February, faces a late fitness test.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
This is one of those games where I honestly don't have a clue what to expect.
Of course Chelsea should win it, but I've been saying that most weeks about Graham Potter's side and I have been wrong to think they will start playing better.
Thiago Silva's injury is a huge blow for the Blues but Leeds are not exactly free-scoring either, with only one goal in their past four games.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have won five successive Premier League home fixtures against Leeds.
- Leeds' last win at Stamford Bridge was a 2-0 Premier League victory in 1999 - Stephen McPhail scored both goals and Chris Sutton was in the Chelsea line-up.
- The Yorkshire club won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Elland Road in August and are seeking to a complete a first league double over Chelsea since their title-winning season in 1991-92.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have won just two of the last 15 Premier League games, drawing six and losing seven.
- Graham Potter's side have lost their past three matches in all competitions without scoring.
- They've won just once in league and cup this year, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at home on 15 January.
- The Blues have found the net 23 times in 24 Premier League games this season, their lowest total at this stage of a campaign since 1993-94 when they had scored just 22.
- Graham Potter was unbeaten in all five Premier League meeting with Leeds as Brighton head coach winning three fixtures and drawing two.
Leeds United
- Leeds United have the joint-worst Premier League away record this season, winning once and accruing six points, the same total as Nottingham Forest and West Ham.
- Their only away league victory this season came against Liverpool in October.
- Leeds have won two of their 12 Premier League games against sides currently in the top half of the table, beating Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield and Chelsea 3-0 at home.
- Defeat would be Leeds United's 200th in the Premier League.
- Javi Gracia is vying to become just the second Leeds United manager to win their opening two Premier League matches after Terry Venables in 2002.
- Gracia's second Premier League game in charge of Watford was against Chelsea - his side emerged 4-1 winners in that match at Vicarage Road.
