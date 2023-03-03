Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Partey has not started any of Arsenal's last four league games but is now fully fit after a muscle problem

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could start his first game for three weeks, having impressed against Everton as a half-time replacement for Jorginho, who has been suffering from illness.

The Gunners will monitor Eddie Nketiah, who was limping towards the end of their midweek win.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined by knee issues.

Bournemouth may need to assess injury doubts Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have been brilliant since they lost to Manchester City, winning three out of three. They are relentless and, the way the Gunners are playing, you have to fancy them strongly to win this one too.

Bournemouth always show plenty of fight and I don't think this will be a walkover, but Arsenal are in form and look full of confidence.

Mikel Arteta's side will slip up again before the end of the season, there's no doubt about that... but not on Saturday.

Prediction: 3-0

Sutton's full predictions v rapper AntsLive

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in league and cup, scoring 17 goals and conceding two.

The Cherries have won just one of their 13 matches against the Gunners in all competitions (D2, L10), failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Arsenal

The Gunners' total of 60 points is their joint-second highest total after 25 Premier League games, one shy of their haul at the same stage of the 2003-04 season.

Only three teams have taken 60 points or more from their opening 25 Premier League matches and not won the title - Liverpool in 2018-19, Arsenal themselves in 2007-08 and Newcastle in 1995-96.

The north Londoners have won eight consecutive league fixtures against newly promoted sides, with their last such defeat the 2-0 loss at Brentford on the opening day of last season.

Mikel Arteta's side are vying to record back-to-back clean sheets in Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of four in November and December 2021.

They have kept just three shut-outs in their last 17 league games at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six league matches against newly promoted sides, assisting two and scoring five - including a brace against Bournemouth earlier this season.

Eddie Nketiah is one short of 100 career league appearances (including 17 on loan at Leeds).

Bournemouth

The 1-0 victory at Wolves on 18 February means the Cherries can win consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since October 2018, when they beat Watford 4-0 and then Fulham 3-0. That was also the last time they recorded back-to-back clean sheets away from home in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil's side have conceded a league-high 32 goals away from home this season,

Bournemouth have lost all eight of their Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding a total of 27 goals, while they are winless in 13 matches this season versus sides currently in the top half of the table (D4, L9).

Dominic Solanke has scored eight of his last 10 league goals in away matches, including each of the last five.

