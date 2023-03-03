Southampton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton manager Ruben Selles saw his side knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Grimsby on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Southampton await news on whether Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios and Che Adams will be available to feature after injury.

Tino Livramento remains a long-term absentee.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is expected to return to the side after he missed the defeat to Arsenal through illness.

Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, James Justin and Youri Tielemans are still on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams had an absolute shocker in the FA Cup in midweek, losing at home to lower division sides.

Southampton's defeat by League Two side Grimsby is the more damaging one for their manager, because Ruben Selles has only just started out.

But Leicester's result was awful as well. They were second-best for long periods of their game against Blackburn and got what they deserved. The FA Cup could have rescued a miserable season for the Foxes, but not anymore.

So, both sets of fans will be sore after what has just happened and I don't think they will get much to give them a lift here either.

Both teams are desperate for a win, but I'm going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are looking to complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since the 2007-08 Championship season, while they last did so as a top-flight club in 1986-87. The Foxes were relegated in both of those campaigns.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last five league games away to Southampton (W3, D2), scoring 18 goals in the process.

The Foxes have been victorious in just six of their 43 league matches away at Southampton, the most recent of which was the 9-0 thrashing in October 2019, the biggest away win in English top-flight history.

Southampton

Southampton have lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

Their 16 league defeats in the current campaign matches their final total last season.

Saints are aiming to avoid equalling a club record of nine successive Premier League home games without a win, set from December 2017 to April 2018 (a streak that included a 4-1 defeat versus Leicester).

They have amassed just six points at home this season (W1, D3), which is the fewest of any side in the top four tiers of English football.

Southampton have conceded the first goal in 18 top-flight matches this season, more than any other side.

James Ward-Prowse is set to play a club-record 330th Premier League game for Southampton, overtaking Jason Dodd.

Leicester City

Leicester's Premier League away games this season have produced a league-high total of 49 goals.

They have won eight of their last 10 league matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table, with their only defeat coming at Norwich in February 2020.

Ten of Leicester's goals this season have come from outside the box, the highest figure of any Premier League side.

James Maddison has scored five league goals against Southampton, more than he has against any other opponent. He has scored in his last three appearances against the Saints.

