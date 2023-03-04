Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet34185116557859
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend331581043321153
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Dorking3396184877-2933
21Gateshead32712134050-1032
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC